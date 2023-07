Naylor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After blasting three home runs and driving in nine over the first two games of the Guardians series in Pittsburgh, the lefty-hitting Naylor will take a seat for the finale while southpaw Rich Hill takes the bump for the Pirates. With Naylor on the bench, Josh Bell will start at first base and Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the field to serve as Cleveland's designated hitter.