Naylor (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and is batting third as the designated hitter versus the Rays.

Naylor has been sidelined for the past month with an oblique strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Guardians after a three-game rehab stint with Double-A Akron. The 26-year-old has a .306/.346/.500 slash line with 15 home runs six steals, 79 RBI and 41 runs through 96 games this season, and he'll reclaim an everyday spot in Cleveland's lineup for the stretch.