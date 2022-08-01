Naylor (ankle) is starting Monday against the Diamondbacks.
Naylor was out of the lineup for the last three games due to a sore right ankle, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup Monday. Over his eight games since the All-Star break, he's hit .344 with a homer, four doubles, six RBI, four runs and a stolen base.
