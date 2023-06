Naylor was scratched from the lineup Thursday versus the Twins due to a sore wrist, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Naylor jammed his wrist while sliding into third base Wednesday against the Orioles, a bit of fallout from what was a four-hit, six-RBI performance for the 25-year-old slugger. Josh Bell is now in the DH spot for the Guardians on Thursday and Gabriel Arias will enter the lineup at first base. Naylor is likely day-to-day.