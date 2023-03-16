Naylor has gone 6-for-26 (.231) through 10 Cactus League games.
Naylor opted out of representing Canada at the World Baseball Classic to avoid aggravating his ankle, but he's seen plenty of playing time in spring training. The 25-year-old established himself with a .256/.319/.452 slash line, 20 home runs, 79 RBI, 47 runs scored and six stolen bases over 122 games last season. He's the Guardians' top first baseman this season, though Naylor and Josh Bell will likely share the duties at first base and designated hitter for much of the season.