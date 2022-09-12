site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Sits versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 12, 2022
at
3:24 pm ET
•
1 min read
Naylor is on the bench Monday against the Angels.
It appears to be a regular day off for Naylor as the
Guardians face lefty Reid Detmers. Jose Ramirez is the designated hitter in place of Naylor, who has slashed .297/.366/.486 with a home run, four doubles and five RBI since the beginning of September.
