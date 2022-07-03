site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Sitting against lefty
Naylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
With southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the bump for the Yankees in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Naylor will retreat to the bench. Platoon mate Owen Miller replaces Naylor at first base.
