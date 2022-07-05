Naylor (back) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Naylor's back injury will keep him on the bench for the second game in a row after he previously sat out the second half of Monday's doubleheader. His absence will allow Owen Miller to pick up a start at first base.
