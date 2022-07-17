site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Sitting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jul 17, 2022
Naylor will sit Sunday against the Tigers.
Naylor will get a breather after he went 3-for-11 with two homers, four RBI, two runs in the first three games of the series. Owen Miller will start at first base and bat sixth in the final game before the All-Star break.
