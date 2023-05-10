Naylor will sit Wednesday versus the Tigers.
Naylor will head to the bench as the Guardians face off with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. Josh Bell will start at first base while righty bat David Fry enters the lineup at third base and will bat fifth in the series finale with Detroit.
More News
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Day off Monday•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Hits bases-clearing double•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Blasts two-run homer in first•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Reaches base three times•
-
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Takes rest in second game vs. MIA•