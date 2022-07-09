site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: guardians-josh-naylor-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Guardians' Josh Naylor: Starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Naylor (back) is starting Saturday against the Royals.
Naylor was scratched from Friday's lineup against Kansas City, but he went 1-for-1 as a pinch hitter. He's starting at first base and batting cleanup Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read