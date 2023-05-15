Naylor went 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Naylor put the Guardians ahead 4-1 in the eighth inning, clubbing a three-run home run off Carlos Estevez. Naylor has now homered in three straight contests, going 5-for-11 with seven RBI in that span. The 26-year-old Naylor is heating up after a slow start to the year. He's now slashing .214/.271/.389 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 11 runs scored through his first 140 plate appearances of the season.