Naylor went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox.

Naylor has four multi-hit efforts in his last seven games. He's gone 10-for-28 (.357) in that span. The 25-year-old has also stolen multiple bases in a season for the first time in his four-year major-league career -- he was on the back end of a double-steal with Jose Ramirez in the fourth inning. Naylor has earned steady playing time with a .280/.332/.500 slash line, 13 home runs, 52 RBI, 31 runs scored and 15 doubles through 68 contests this year.