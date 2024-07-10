Naylor went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs, two walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 9-8 win over the Tigers.

Naylor took Kenta Maeda deep in the first inning and later added the go-ahead hit in the top of the tenth in Tuesday's win. In between, he stole his fourth base of the season, his first swipe since May 14th. Naylor was recently named to his first All-Star game on the back of a fantastic first half. The 27-year-old became the fifth player this season to reach 70 RBI, and he's added 22 homers while hitting .247/.324/.503 through 86 games.