Naylor went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, a three-run double, two additional runs scored, an additional RBI and one steal in Wednesday's 12-8 victory over the Orioles.

Over the final two matchups of a three-game series in Baltimore, Naylor collected four extra-base hits, eight RBI, four runs scored and one stolen base. Across 48 appearances this season, he's slashing .251/.304/.443 with eight home runs, 40 RBI, 16 runs scored and four steals. Naylor missed a couple of games in mid-May due to leg tightness and will periodically get a day off versus a tough lefty, but when he's available, he provides a powerful spark to Cleveland's otherwise lackluster offense.