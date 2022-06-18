Naylor went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Naylor tied the game with a sac fly in the fourth inning to bring home Jose Ramirez. In his last five games, Naylor has gone 6-for-18 (.333) with four RBI and four doubles. The 24-year-old is up to a .272/.333/.483 slash line with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 18 runs scored and 11 doubles in 42 contests overall. His strong hitting has commanded him a starting role at either first base or designated hitter at the expense of Owen Miller's playing time, though that balance could be altered once Franmil Reyes (hamstring) returns from his rehab assignment.