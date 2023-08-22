Naylor (oblique) resumed fielding ground balls Aug. 10 and has begun incorporating other baseball activities into his rehab regimen, MLB.com reports.

Naylor was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 4 with a right oblique strain and was given a loose recovery timeline of 3-to-6 weeks. He's closing in on the short end of that timeframe, but the Guardians haven't provided any clear indication that Naylor will be ready to return from the IL before the end of August. Until reports indicate that Naylor is taking full batting practice, running the bases and taking part in full defensive drills at first base, his return to the Cleveland lineup shouldn't be viewed as imminent.