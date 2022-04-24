Naylor went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Saturday against the Yankees.

After grounding into a double play in his first plate appearance, Naylor took Nestor Cortes yard in the fifth frame for his first home run of the season. He later reached base again on a leadoff single to start the eighth inning and ultimately came around to score on a two-run homer by Austin Hedges. Naylor has played regularly since being activated from the injured list April 15, and he's now delivered five consecutive multi-hit games.