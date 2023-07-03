Naylor went 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Naylor came up clutch for the Guardians in extras after singling home two runs off Adbert Alzolay, which wound up winning the game and the series. He's been scorching hot at the plate since the start of June, slashing .376/.397/.523 with 12 extra-base hits, 20 RBI, 15 runs and a 4:17 BB:K in 27 games. He now sits at 60 RBI for the year, which is currently good for fifth in baseball, and continues to be an impactful bat in what's been an underwhelming offensive unit overall.