Naylor went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Royals.

Naylor's posted three straight multi-hit efforts since he returned from a minor wrist injury. He's added four RBI and two runs scored in that span. The 26-year-old is leading the Guardians with a .306 batting average, and he's added an .830 OPS with 11 home runs, 64 RBI, 33 runs scored, five stolen bases and 19 doubles over 78 contests.