Naylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and two doubles in a 4-3 win over the Rockies on Tuesday.

Naylor's three-hit performance lifts his batting average to .277 in a year when averages are down across the board. His mark puts him over 36 points above MLB's league-wide .241 average. After season-ending ankle surgery in 2021, Naylor is looking to put together his first full healthy season and rack up hits around the middle of the Guardians' batting order.