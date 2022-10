Naylor went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Naylor provided a big lift for Cleveland, driving in three of their nine runs on the day. Two of those RBI came via a two-run double in the first inning to put the Guardians up 2-1, and the third came via an RBI single in the eighth. Naylor had his ups and downs this season, but his season-long line held up at a respectable .256/.319/.452 over 498 plate appearances.