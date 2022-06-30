Naylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Naylor had a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a walkoff two-run homer in the 10th. The first baseman is 14-for-48 (.292) in his last 13 contests, adding two homers and six doubles in that span. For the season, he's maintained a solid .271/.328/.492 slash line with nine long balls, 41 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 50 games. Naylor is on the strong side of a platoon at first base.