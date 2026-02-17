Brito (hamstring) is expected to see opportunities at first base, second base, third base and in right field during spring training, Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Brito underwent hamstring surgery at the end of last season, so it's unclear whether he's entering camp at full strength. However, once he's cleared to play, he's expected to get chances in a variety of different roles, and it sounds as though he'll have a legitimate chance to win an Opening Day roster spot. Brito spent 24 games at Triple-A Columbus a season ago, slashing .256/.357/.463 with three home runs, 15 RBI, four stolen bases and 15 runs scored.