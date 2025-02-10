The Guardians "continue to express their extreme excitement" at getting a look at Brito at second base this spring, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Joe Noga of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported in January that Brito might be a long shot to win the second base job. However, Bell has listed Brito as the starter at the keystone in her first Opening Day roster projection, though she acknowledges the answer "back and forth between Brito and Gabriel Arias all spring." The 23-year-old Brito slashed .256/.365/.443 with 21 homers and 13 steals in 2024 at Triple-A Columbus and offers the most offensive upside out out Cleveland's second-base candidates. Tyler Freeman, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez are also in the mix to replaced Andres Gimenez, who was traded to the Blue Jays.