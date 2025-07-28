Guardians team president Chris Antonetti said July 20 that Brito is expected to be out for "weeks" due to a "significant" left hamstring strain, MLB.com reports.

Brito sustained the injury while running to first base in a July 4 game with Triple-A Columbus and was placed on the affiliate's injured list a few days later. Based on Antonetti's comments, Brito appears unlikely to make his return from the IL until late August or early September.