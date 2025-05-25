Ortiz allowed three runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Tigers.

The five walks matched a season high for Ortiz, who has issued at least two walks in all but one of his 10 starts so far. The Tigers put up all their runs against him in the first inning, though Ortiz was in line for the loss before the Guardians tied the game in the eighth. The right-hander is now at a 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 59:28 K:BB across 53.1 innings on the year. He is projected to make his next start at home versus the Angels.