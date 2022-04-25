Maile (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Maile sustained a hamstring injury late in camp and was unavailable to begin the regular season, but he recently appeared in six rehab games and hit .563 with two homers, six runs, six RBI, four walks and three strikeouts. The 31-year-old will serve as the primary backup behind the dish after Bryan Lavastida was optioned to Triple-A Columbus.
