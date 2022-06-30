Maile is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Twins.
Maile will get a day off after he went 1-for-6 while starting the last two contests behind the plate. Sandy Leon will draw the start at catcher and bat eighth Thursday.
More News
-
Guardians' Luke Maile: Takes over as No. 1 catcher•
-
Guardians' Luke Maile: Pitiful hitting in June•
-
Guardians' Luke Maile: Perfect at plate Monday•
-
Guardians' Luke Maile: Picks up fifth start of season•
-
Guardians' Luke Maile: Activated by Guardians•
-
Guardians' Luke Maile: Raking during rehab assignment•