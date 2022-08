Maile went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 7-0 win over San Diego.

Maile tallied an RBI single off lefty starter Blake Snell with one out in the fourth to put Cleveland up 4-0. The catcher has been swinging a hot bat in August with a .394 average and 1.065 OPS over 33 at-bats in 10 games. Furthermore, the 31-year-old has eight RBI during that span and one hit or more in nine of those 10 contests.