Maile went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 7-5 win over the Tigers in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Maile didn't have any homers in the first four months of the season, but he's now hit two in his last four contests. The 31-year-old backup catcher has actually done well lately, going 10-for-23 (.435) during his seven-game hitting streak. For the season, he's up to a .235/.326/.361 slash line with two long balls, 13 RBI, 15 runs scored and nine doubles through 138 plate appearances. It's still unlikely he unseats Austin Hedges for the starting role behind the dish in Cleveland.