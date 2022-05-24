Maile went 3-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Maile's first multi-hit game this season was a big one in his first game action since May 17. The catcher had previous recorded four double in his first seven games, but all three of his hits Monday were singles. He's still not seeing much playing time, as Austin Hedges has received the vast majority of the starts behind the dish.