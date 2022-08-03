Maile went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Maile was the only Guardian with multiple hits in the contest. He knocked in two of their three runs with a second-inning single and a sixth-inning double. The catcher hit a meager .219 in 15 games in July, and he's likely to remain in a backup role to Austin Hedges over the final two months of the campaign. Maile has a .206/.308/.294 slash line with no home runs, nine doubles, eight RBI and 15 runs scored in 120 plate appearances this year.