Maile (hamstring) has gone 9-for-16 with two home runs, two doubles and four walks through the first six games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus.

After sustaining the left hamstring injury in the penultimate week of spring training, Maile missed out on the Guardians' Opening Day roster. He was cleared to return to action in the minors April 15 and has proven his health as a hitter, but the Guardians may still want him to log some more innings behind the plate before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Whenever he's activated, Maile will likely replace Bryan Lavastida as the top backup behind No. 1 catcher Austin Hedges.