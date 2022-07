Maile is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Maile and Sandy Leon have now alternated turns behind the plate for seven straight contests, and the two are expected to work in a timeshare at catcher until No. 1 backstop Austin Hedges (concussion) is ready to return from the 7-day injured list. In Tuesday's 11-4 loss, Maile went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.