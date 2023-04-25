Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.

Gonzalez had started in each of the Guardians' last four games and went 3-for-13 at the dish, but it bears mentioning that the opposition brought left-handers to the hill for each of those contests. With right-hander Ryan Feltner on the hill for Colorado on Tuesday, the righty-hitting Gonzalez will cede right field to the lefty-hitting Will Brennan. Gonzalez still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role, which could make consistent playing time difficult to come by.