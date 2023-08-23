Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Dodgers.
Gonzalez entered Tuesday 0-for-11 across his last three games before smacking a fourth-inning solo shot. The outfielder has hit a modest .250 with six extra-base hits, six RBI and eight runs scored over 21 games since he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus. Overall, he's at a .221/.250/.331 slash line with two homers, 11 RBI and 13 runs scored across 46 contests, and he's yet to attempt a stolen base in the majors this year. Between designated hitter and the corner outfield spots, Gonzalez is maintaining steady playing time.
