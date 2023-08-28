Gonzalez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Gonzalez posted a meager .368 OPS over his last 10 games, so he will get a day off after starting three straight contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Clubs second homer•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Ropes three doubles in win•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Garners fifth straight start•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Knocks three hits•
-
Guardians' Oscar Gonzalez: Called up from Triple-A•