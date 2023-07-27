The Guardians plan to call up Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

After shortstop Amed Rosario was dealt to the Dodgers on Wednesday, the Guardians will turn to Gonzalez to fill the opening on the 26-man active roster. The 25-year-old outfielder is slashing .288/.325/.494 through 277 plate appearances in the minors this season and holds a career .741 OPS over 457 plate appearances in the majors.