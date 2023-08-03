Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Astros.

Gonzalez has gone 5-for-13 with two walks and two runs scored over four games since his recall from Triple-A Columbus on July 27. He's gotten in the starting lineup in three of the seven games in that span, all in right field. That playing time has come at the expense of Myles Straw, as Will Brennan has moved to center field when Gonzalez plays. It's not a strict platoon, but it appears manager Terry Francona is trying to limit both Gonzalez and Straw against right-handed pitchers. Over 30 contests this season, Gonzalez has a .221/.256/.302 slash line with a home run, five RBI and seven runs scored.