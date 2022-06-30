Gonzalez was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Twins for an unspecified reason.

Gonzalez was initially listed as the Guardians' starting right fielder, but he wasn't in the team's lineup posted on Twitter less than an hour before first pitch. It's not yet clear whether his exclusion from the lineup is due to an injury or whether he'll be available off the bench. However, Steven Kwan will shift to right field while Richie Palacios starts in left Thursday.