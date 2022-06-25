Gonzalez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Gonzalez will get a day off after he went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over the last two games. Steven Kwan is shifting to right field while Richie Palacios starts in left.
