Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Gonzalez doubled in three consecutive at-bats, doubling his previous season total in that department. Gonzalez had started every game in August prior to being relegated to the bench on Thursday and Friday. However, he's responded with five hits in 10 at-bats over the past two contests. Just as importantly, he appears to be locked into a spot in the heart of the Guardians' lineup.