Gonzalez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Gonzalez will take a seat for the second time in the series while he's gone 5-for-42 with no walks and 18 strikeouts over his last 11 games dating back to Aug. 16. His ongoing slump appears to have cost him an everyday role in the corner outfield or at designated hitter, with waiver-wire pickup Ramon Laureano having seemingly supplanted him in the Guardians' regular lineup.