Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's loss against Oakland.

Gonzalez has appeared in 15 games since he was called up on May 26 and has gone hitless in just one of them. Saturday was his ninth game in a row with a hit and his eight game overall with multiple hits. The young outfielder picked up two doubles in the game and came around to score twice thanks to a bunt single from Richie Palacios and a double from Owen Miller. Gonzalez has an exceptional .417/.426/.567 slash line to start his MLB career.