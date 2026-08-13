Guardians' Parker Messick: Falls to Detroit

Messick (9-7) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Messick was sharp Thursday, holding Detroit to one run through his first five innings, though he'd give up a solo homer to Eduardo Valencia in the sixth as the Guardians failed to generate anything on offense in an eventual 3-0 defeat. Messick has held opponents to two runs or fewer in each of his last seven starts, posting a 1.96 ERA in that span (41.1 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 2.59 through 24 starts (142.1 innings) this season with a 1.03 WHIP and 142:40 K:BB. Messick currently lines up to face the Giants at home his next time out.