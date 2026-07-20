Guardians' Petey Halpin: Gaining foothold in lineup

Halpin will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Twins.

Halpin will occupy center field for the fifth time in past six games after he recorded exactly one hit in each of his last four starts while chipping in a pair of steals. He appears to have a grip on a strong-side platoon role in the Cleveland outfield for the time being, though Halpin will be at risk of a move to the bench or a demotion to Triple-A Columbus once Angel Martinez (foot) returns from the 10-day injured list.