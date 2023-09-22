The Guardians reinstated Bieber (elbow) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his start Friday against Baltimore, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Bieber looked good in his two minor-league rehab outings, surrendering just one run across 7.1 frames while striking out 11 batters. However, he'll be limited to roughly 80 pitches as he makes his first start since mid-July and will face an Orioles offense that ranks ninth in the majors in OPS (.750).