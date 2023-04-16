Bieber did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk over six innings against the Nationals. He struck out four.

Bieber struggled a bit early, allowing a run in each of the first three innings. He'd settle in, blanking the Nationals over his final three frames, though he'd eventually take a no-decision when Washington scored twice on Nick Sandlin in the eighth to hand Cleveland a 7-6 loss. Overall, Bieber has been solid through his first four starts this season, pitching to a 2.88 ERA in 25 innings with a 1.12 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB.