Bieber (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bieber underwent an MRI on his forearm Friday, and while the Guardians have yet to announce any specific diagnosis for the righty, he's evidently dealing with something serious enough to keep him out for at least 15 days. Forearm issues are sometimes the first sign of an injury which requires major surgery, so there's a chance Bieber is out for far longer than that. Michael Kelly was recalled to take his place on the roster,